Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; striking driver suspected of OWI, police say

A 36-year-old man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash and suspicion of operating while intoxicated following a wreck at Sherman and Capitol in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. The driver who was taken into custody, slammed into a second vehicle, which caused that second vehicle to roll and collide with a third vehicle.

Crash at Sherman and Capitol, Milwaukee

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene, and was found a short time later near 48th and Capitol.

The driver of the striking car was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested for hit-and-run and suspicion of OWI. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

A 22-year-old passenger in the striking vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 29-year-old driver of the car that rolled on its side was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.