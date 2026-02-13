Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; striking driver suspected of OWI, police say
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old man was arrested for a hit-and-run crash and suspicion of operating while intoxicated following a wreck at Sherman and Capitol in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 12.
What we know:
Milwaukee police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. The driver who was taken into custody, slammed into a second vehicle, which caused that second vehicle to roll and collide with a third vehicle.
The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene, and was found a short time later near 48th and Capitol.
The driver of the striking car was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested for hit-and-run and suspicion of OWI. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
A 22-year-old passenger in the striking vehicle was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The 29-year-old driver of the car that rolled on its side was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.