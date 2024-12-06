Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian struck near 8th and Hadley
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday morning, Dec. 6.
It happened just after 7:30 a.m. near 8th and Hadley.
Police say the suspect vehicle struck the victim and left the scene. The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The circumstances that led to the incident are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.