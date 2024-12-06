Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian struck near 8th and Hadley

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 6, 2024 11:25am CST
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
    • It happened on Friday morning, Dec. 6, near 8th and Hadley.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday morning, Dec. 6. 

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. near 8th and Hadley. 

Police say the suspect vehicle struck the victim and left the scene. The 20-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances that led to the incident are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

