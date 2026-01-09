Milwaukee hit-and-run crash near 83rd and Lisbon; driver sought

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a building and a parked car near 83rd and Lisbon. The impact caused a chain reaction involving a second parked vehicle, after which the driver fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported in the collision.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a hit-and-run driver that crashed near 83rd and Lisbon on Thursday morning, Jan. 8.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Officials said the wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver went off the roadway and collided with a parked car and a building. The impact of the collision caused the parked car to collide with another parked car. The driver of the car that caused the wreck then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this hit-and-run crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.