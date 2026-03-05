Milwaukee hit-and-run collision with motorcyclist; woman pleads guilty

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman pleaded guilty on Thursday, March 5, to charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a man without a leg in August 2025.

Chamari Williams entered guilty pleas to charges of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm, and knowingly operating without valid license.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a collision between a car and a motorcycle near 27th and Medford on Aug. 20, 2025. The operator of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Gustavo Rojas, remained on the scene. He suffered an amputation of his right leg below his knee. The driver of the car did not remain on the scene to help Rojas and "did not call for medical attention," the complaint says.

Investigating officers later learned the car was registered to the defendant, Chamari Williams. An officer attempted to make contact with Williams on Aug. 21, but was not successful. On Aug. 22, the defendant appeared at the Milwaukee Municipal Court and asked to speak with that same officer.

During a conversation with the defendant, Williams told the officer she was driving with two people in her car when the collision occurred. Williams "stated the motorcycle was traveling quickly and then the collision happened. The defendant further advised she jumped out of the car because she thought it was going to start on fire; she then stated (one of her passengers) told her she had to go," the complaint says.

The complaint says a records check of the defendant's driving status with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation revealed the defendant has never held a valid driver's license.