Milwaukee hit-and-run; 2 women killed, police seek driver

The Brief Loved ones are mourning the loss of two women killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night. Investigators say two speeding vehicles were racing when the women were struck. Police are searching for the driver of a black SUV who fled the scene.



Loved ones are mourning the loss of two women killed in a hit-and-run crash. It happened Sunday night as they crossed the street on the city's north side.

Hit-and-run

What we know:

The medical examiner says two vehicles were speeding and racing near Teutonia and Vienna when the crash happened. Amy Austin and May Daiber died on the scene. The driver sped off.

"It’s just a nightmare that I can’t wake up from," Cameron Nelson said.

Hours after tragedy, emotions are raw. Nelson brought flowers to Teutonia and Vienna, remembering their cousin Austin, who was killed Sunday night.

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"First it was a shock, like I thought I was just in a dream," Nelson said.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Loved ones say Austin and Daiber were leaving a bar after playing pool. Investigators say two vehicles were racing when the 49-year-old and 48-year-old were both hit. Both women died at the scene.

"Someone needs to be accountable for it," said Bekki Yang, a friend of the victims.

Yang says she was best friends with Daiber and Austin. The three were avid billiards players. She grew up with Daiber in Milwaukee.

Police scene near Teutonia and Vienna

"We parented together, we adulted together. We lived and grew up together as sisters," Yang said.

Loved ones say Austin recently beat a long battle with cancer, making this tragedy hurt even more.

"It just shows that life is so short and life is unfair, and it can be gone in an instant," Nelson said.

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A message for the driver

What they're saying:

They are remembering the women for their outgoing personalities. As they reflect on their lives, they are looking for justice, sharing a message for the driver.

"Just turn yourself in. It’s the right thing to do. Two beautiful lives were lost because of your reckless behavior," Yang said.

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Daiber leaves behind three children. Police say they are looking for the driver they say was in a black SUV. If you know anything about the crash, MPD wants to hear from you.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.