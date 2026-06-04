Milwaukee Health monitors low-risk travelers, visited region with Ebola

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The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department is monitoring three "very low-risk" travelers who recently visited a region near an Ebola outbreak. Officials say those travelers had no exposure to the disease. Health officials say there are no suspected cases of Ebola in the city and zero threat to public health.



The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) confirmed to FOX6 News that it is monitoring three very low-risk travelers who recently visited a region near an Ebola outbreak.

Officials confirmed the travelers visited Africa, and they had no contact with anyone with Ebola.

There are no suspected cases of Ebola in Milwaukee and no public health concern, officials said.

Communicable diseases

What we know:

A news release says MHD is "exercising the same plan and response we use for any communicable disease, including communication with the individuals as well as state and federal public health partners."

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Officials said for additional context, MHD monitored 39 low-risk contacts during the last Ebola outbreak between September 2014 and June 2016. None of those individuals became actual cases of Ebola.