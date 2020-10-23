Milwaukee Health Dept. reports increased COVID-19 positivity

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, Oct. 23 its update on Phase 4.1 of the public health and safety order called "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday marked the 12th week of Phase 4.1. Officials said in a news release that they are continuing to see "statistically significant" trends and stayed in the RED gating criteria for cases and testing.

The positivity rate among those tested for COVID-19 -- an average of 2,974 per day -- rose to 10.9%, up from 10.2% the previous week and 7.7% the week before.

The slope of linear regression as it pertains to total cases dropped to 0.21 from 0.27 -- a statistically significant trend.

The city also moved from GREEN to YELLOW in "care." Care takes into consideration the percentage of hospitals that are not in crisis care and hospital bed data as it relates to COVID-19.

Officials will reassess the progress next week, Oct. 30.

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Milwaukee's key indicators for Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely have been updated as they are every Thursday and are available online at milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.