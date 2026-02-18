Milwaukee Health Department reopens Keenan Health Center STI Clinic

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department’s Keenan STI Clinic is now open to the public. The facility had been closed since November but has since onboarded new clinical staff to restore operations. The clinic provides critical testing, treatment, and prevention services via appointments listed on the MHD website.



The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 18, that its Sexual and Reproductive Health (STI) Clinic at the Keenan Health Center had officially reopened to the public.

STI Clinic reopens

What we know:

The clinic was temporarily closed in November due to staffing shortages.

Since that time, MHD has onboarded new clinical staff, continued active recruitment for remaining positions, and worked closely with the City’s Department of Employee Relations to strengthen long-term staffing capacity and clinic operations.

The Keenan STI Clinic provides testing, treatment, and prevention services and plays a key role in the city’s broader public health system.

Need an appointment?

What you can do:

Find clinic hours, services, and appointment information on MHD’s website.