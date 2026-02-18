Milwaukee Health Department reopens Keenan Health Center STI Clinic
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 18, that its Sexual and Reproductive Health (STI) Clinic at the Keenan Health Center had officially reopened to the public.
STI Clinic reopens
What we know:
The clinic was temporarily closed in November due to staffing shortages.
Since that time, MHD has onboarded new clinical staff, continued active recruitment for remaining positions, and worked closely with the City’s Department of Employee Relations to strengthen long-term staffing capacity and clinic operations.
The Keenan STI Clinic provides testing, treatment, and prevention services and plays a key role in the city’s broader public health system.
Need an appointment?
What you can do:
Find clinic hours, services, and appointment information on MHD’s website.
