Milwaukee Health Dept. reports COVID-19 positivity drop

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, Feb. 12 an update on the public health and safety order "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order features five total criteria: cases, testing, care, safety (PPE) and tracing. Each gating criteria can be assigned a status of GREEN, YELLOW or RED -- red being the most severe.

Over the past week, the Milwaukee Health Department did not report any gating criteria changes but did report a decline in COVID-19 positivity -- which remained in the GREEN.

MHD reported an average of 5% positive based on an average of 2,177 tests per day. That is down from 7.1% positive based on an average of 2,315 tests per day the previous week. It is the 11th consecutive MHD report to show declining positivity, having reached as high as 19.1% in early November.

The care gating criteria remained GREEN, while the other three criteria remained in the YELLOW.

"There is reason to be both hopeful and cautious at this stage. The average number of new COVID infections are as low as they have been since September. At the same time, new variants of the virus are emerging, and positive trends could quickly reverse," Acting Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said. "If we are going to crush COVID-19, we must continue to use masks, avoid groups of people, and keep six feet apart from others."

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Milwaukee's key indicators for Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely have been updated as they are every Thursday and are available online at milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.