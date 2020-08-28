Milwaukee Health Department approves 13 additional COVID-19 school safety plans

The City of Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Aug. 28 announced that 13 more schools have had their COVID-19 safety plans approved. Ten schools' plans were approved on Aug. 21, bringing the total number of approved plans to 23.

K-12 schools in Milwaukee with approved plans will be allowed to engage in non-virtual learning options -- such as in-person or hybrid instruction -- as long as the plan is followed.

The schools with plans approved on Aug. 28 include:

Salem Lutheran School

St. Lucas Lutheran School

Milwaukee Seventh Day Adventist School

Mt. Olive Christian Day School

Risen Savior Lutheran School

Word of Life Lutheran School

Seeds of Health Elementary

Blessed Sacrament School

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

Mt. Lebanon Lutheran School

St. Anthony School

Notre Dame School of Milwaukee

Christo Rey Jesuit High School

The Milwaukee Health Department has received 48 complete plans to date, and will continue reviewing and approving plans, prioritized by open date. The health department will continue providing weekly updates on schools' approval on Fridays.

For a list of previously-approved schools, CLICK HERE.

Advertisement

For a school's plan to be approved, it must include a health department K-12 Safety Assessment Checklist -- available online here.

More information on the Milwaukee Health Department's COVID-19 guidelines and plans can be found on the department's website.

Statement from the Milwaukee Health Department:

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) acknowledges the decision to open schools is an emotional one for all parties involved. Children and their safety and development are our priority during this pandemic. We will be doing weekly school safety plan updates on Fridays in order to keep the community apprised of the school plans submitted and approved.