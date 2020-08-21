Milwaukee Health Department approves COVID-19 safety plans for 10 schools

article

The City of Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Aug. 21 announced that 10 schools have had their COVID-19 safety plans approved.

K-12 schools with approved plans will be allowed to engage in non-virtual learning options as long as the plan is adhered to.

The list of schools with approved plans as of Aug. 21 is as follows:

Marquette University High School

Wisconsin Lutheran High School

Pius XI High School

Yeshiva Elementary School

St. Marcus Lutheran School

Divine Savior Holy Angels High School

Milwaukee Montessori School

Cross Trainers Academy

Seton Catholic Schools

St. Sebastian Catholic School

The Milwaukee Health Department has received, to date, 35 complete plans and will continue to review and approve plans, prioritized by open date. The health department will announce updates to its list of approved plans on a weekly basis.

For a school's plan to be approved, it must include a health department K-12 Safety Assessment Checklist -- available online here.

More information on the Milwaukee Health Department's COVID-19 guidelines and plans can be found on the department's website.

Statement from the Milwaukee Health Department:

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) acknowledges the decision to open schools is an emotional one for all parties involved. Children and their safety and development are our priority during this pandemic. We will be doing weekly school safety plan updates on Fridays in order to keep the community apprised of the school plans submitted and approved.