Milwaukee Health Department approves 11 COVID-19 school safety plans

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Sept. 4 announced that 11 more schools have had their COVID-19 safety plans approved. Thirty-five schools' plans have now been approved since Aug. 21.

K-12 schools in Milwaukee with approved safety plans will be allowed to engage in non-virtual learning options -- such as in-person or hybrid instruction -- as long as the plan is followed.

On Friday, Aug. 28, the MHD had announced 23 approved plans. On its Friday, Sept. 4 update, however, the department noted 24 previously approved plans -- adding St. John's Lutheran School to its list of schools approved previously.

The schools with approved plans, announced on Sept. 4, include:

St. Sava Orthodox School

Right Step High School

Milwaukee Lutheran High School

Blessed Savior School

St. Matthias School

St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic School

Lumin Schools

Hope Christian Schools

United Community Center Schools

Siloah Lutheran School

Christ-St. Peter Lutheran School

The Milwaukee Health Department has received 54 complete plans to date, and will continue reviewing and approving plans, prioritized by open date. The health department will continue providing weekly updates on schools' approval on Fridays.

For a list of previously-approved schools, CLICK HERE.

For a school's plan to be approved, it must include a health department K-12 Safety Assessment Checklist -- available online here.

More information on the Milwaukee Health Department's COVID-19 guidelines and plans can be found on the department's website.

Statement from the Milwaukee Health Department:

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) acknowledges the decision to open schools is an emotional one for all parties involved. Children and their safety and development are our priority during this pandemic. We will be doing weekly school safety plan updates on Fridays in order to keep the community apprised of the school plans submitted and approved.