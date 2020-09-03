Milwaukee Health Commissioner steps down for role in Washington D.C.

Milwaukee's Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik spoke publicly today for the first time since announcing her resignation.

"It definitely has not been easy," she said.

Kowalik will be stepping down from her role on September 22nd amidst possibly the largest public health crisis of our time.

"I had to make a decision that, ok, I only have so much energy left, what am I going to do? Am I going to stay in this role in the local level and keep spinning my wheels, or will I take my skills and talents to the national level to provide a more broader impact," Kowalik said.

She will move into working to change policy at a national level, heading to Washington D.C. to join the organization's trust for America's health.

"I'm grateful that Mayor Barrett has supported my ability to issue orders but I know that others have not been able to do the same," she said.

Kowalik was recruited by Mayor Tom Barrett to work in her native city starting in September 2018. Her accomplishments include her team declaring racism a public health crisis in 2019.

Mayor Tom Barrett

"She has been such a strong voice for racial equity here locally," Mayor Barrett said.

In an email to coworkers announcing her departure, she describes a high level of stress facing backlash from politicians and the general public to the issuing of health orders and safety messages.

"We should be thinking about one another and when we're divided, we're weak. That's one of my appeals as I'm leaving," she said.

Jeanette Kowalik

Many of Kowalik's colleagues here at the health department say they are sad to see her go but they're excited to see how she represents her hometown in Washington D.C.

The mayor says a decision has not been made on who will replace Kowalik permanently although there will be an interim health commissioner named soon.