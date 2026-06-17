Milwaukee gym teacher accused of hurting student in class

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The Brief Andrew Fenske is charged with physical abuse of a child, reckless causation of bodily harm. The complaint says Fenske grabbed an 8-year-old student by the hood during gym class at Fairview Elementary School. Prosecutors say the boy was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital after school, where bruising was noted on his neck and back.



A Milwaukee teacher is charged after he allegedly grabbed an 8-year-old student by the hood of his sweatshirt and took him to the ground during gym class.

What we know:

The accused is 48-year-old Andrew Fenske. He was charged with one count of physical abuse of a child – reckless causation of bodily harm.

According to the complaint, the incident happened Feb. 26 at Fairview Elementary School near 65th and Kinnickinnic River Parkway.

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A Milwaukee police officer was dispatched to the school after the principal called 911. The complaint says the principal reported that a third grade student had been physically escorted out of gym class by Fenske and taken to the ground.

The officer reviewed surveillance video from the gym, according to the complaint. It showed Fenske walk over to the 8-year-old student and grab him by the hood of his hooded sweatshirt. The complaint says Fenske was escorting the student out of the gym to the office when the boy began to pull away and flail his arms.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

Prosecutors say Fenske then picked the student up, brought him to the ground facedown, picked him back up by the hood and continued escorting him out of the gym.

The student later told police other kids had complained he was kicking balls at them, but he said he was kicking balls at the wall. He told police Fenske grabbed his hood and started pulling him to the office, hurting his neck.

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The student said he tried to get away before Fenske picked him up by the hips and took him to the ground, which hurt his back.

Dig deeper:

Per the complaint, the boy’s mother took him to St. Luke’s Hospital after school. X-rays were taken, and hospital staff noted bruising to the boy’s neck and back.

Fenske made his initial court appearance on May 22. Court records show Fenske was given a $1,500 signature bond and a no-contact order was also issued.

He entered a not-guilty plea.

What's next:

A scheduling conference is set for July 7.

If convicted, Fenske faces up to three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.