'Behind the Gun' Milwaukee safety summit takes place March 7

Published  February 25, 2026 6:23pm CST
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and community partners are hosting "Behind the Gun," a Milwaukee gun owners safety summit at Prince Hall Masonic Temple on Saturday, March 7. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and community partners are hosting "Behind the Gun," a Milwaukee gun owners safety summit at Prince Hall Masonic Temple on Saturday, March 7. 

The Journal Sentinel's James Causey and John Diedrich joined FOX6's Ted Perry and Mary Stoker Smith to discuss what prompted the event, who they hope to impact and more. 

