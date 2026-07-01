Milwaukee Giannis mural vandalized; artist touches up damaged art

The Brief The three-story Giannis Antetokounmpo mural in downtown Milwaukee was targeted with graffiti. Original artist Mauricio Ramirez returned to the site and spent one to two hours repairing and touching up the damaged artwork. Fans have been gathering at the mural since after the news of Antetokounmpo's trade to the Miami Heat.



The three-story Giannis Antetokounmpo mural in downtown Milwaukee was tagged, and has since been cleaned up.

Graffiti on Giannis mural

Graffiti on Giannis mural

What we know:

The Giannis mural was painted by artist Mauricio Ramirez back in 2022, after the Bucks championship. It has been a gathering place for Milwaukee Bucks fans since it was announced #34 was traded to the Miami Heat.

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On Wednesday, July 1, it was noticed that someone had sprayed the mural with graffiti. Ramirez was back at the mural site to fix what had been done to the art.

What they're saying:

"We had a couple people vandalize the mural last night. You know, maybe they got drunk or whatever. Whatever the case, maybe, but yeah, we're here repairing it giving it some love," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the cleanup and touch-up process is bittersweet. It took him roughly one to two hours to tidy up.

Graffiti on Giannis mural

The Source: Information in this post was gathered by the FOX6 photojournalist who spoke with the muralist at the site.



