Milwaukee Giannis mural vandalized; artist touches up damaged art
MILWAUKEE - The three-story Giannis Antetokounmpo mural in downtown Milwaukee was tagged, and has since been cleaned up.
Graffiti on Giannis mural
Graffiti on Giannis mural
What we know:
The Giannis mural was painted by artist Mauricio Ramirez back in 2022, after the Bucks championship. It has been a gathering place for Milwaukee Bucks fans since it was announced #34 was traded to the Miami Heat.
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On Wednesday, July 1, it was noticed that someone had sprayed the mural with graffiti. Ramirez was back at the mural site to fix what had been done to the art.
What they're saying:
"We had a couple people vandalize the mural last night. You know, maybe they got drunk or whatever. Whatever the case, maybe, but yeah, we're here repairing it giving it some love," Ramirez said.
Ramirez said the cleanup and touch-up process is bittersweet. It took him roughly one to two hours to tidy up.
Graffiti on Giannis mural
The Source: Information in this post was gathered by the FOX6 photojournalist who spoke with the muralist at the site.