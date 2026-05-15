Milwaukee "Friendsgiving" shooting; Kwon Burdine sentenced to life

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The Brief Kwon Burdine was sentenced to life in prison on May 15 for a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded. The shooting happened at a "Friendsgiving" event in November 2024. Burdine was found guilty of all charges against him in February.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Kwon Burdine on Friday, May 15, to life in prison following his conviction in a November 2024 shooting that left one man dead and another wounded at a "Friendsgiving" event. Burdine will be eligible for extended supervision after serving 50 years in prison.

In February, a jury found Burdine guilty of all the charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 21, 2024, Milwaukee police officers responded to a residence near Houston and Congress for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men, both shot, lying on the living room floor. One of the men, later identified as 25-year-old Nasif Bowie, died from his injuries. The other man was taken to the hospital and did survive.

The complaint goes on to state that during the scene investigation, detectives found nine brass 9mm fired cartridge casings. Detectives also found Kwon Burdine's Wisconsin Driver’s License in the bathroom. A tequila bottle also had some of Burdine's fingerprints on it.

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The criminal complaint says Burdine shot Nasif Bowie at the event because he thought he had stolen his money. The complaint adds that organizers of the event told police they did not want any men at the party as to avoid any gun violence – though Bowie was allowed.

The complaint goes on to say that on Nov. 26, the Milwaukee Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Unit responded to a home in Green Bay and arrested Kwon Burdine.

A Glock 9x19 9mm handgun was recovered from the residence.

Interview with Kwon Burdine

What they're saying:

The complaint is further based upon the statements of Kwon Burdine. Burdine stated that he went to the party and that he brought a firearm to the party. He saw a picture of the 9mm handgun recovered in Green Bay and stated that it was the firearm he brought and used during this incident. He said that he had the firearm because he had just won $10,000 and that "this was Milwaukee."

At the party, Burdine stated that he was drinking, and at some point, he realized that his money was missing, the complaint says. He said that he either lost his money or he had been pick-pocketed. When he realized he lost his money, he said he shut the door and said no one was leaving until he got his money back, court filings say.

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Burdine claimed in the court filings that the situation escalated and that the guys and girls at the party started hitting him. He claimed that the firearm fell out of his pocket and hit the ground. He stated that he and the deceased victim struggled over the firearm, and that during this struggle, he discharged it about six times, striking the victims, the complaint says.

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