Milwaukee Friendsgiving shooting; jury finds man guilty, family responds

The Brief A Milwaukee County jury convicted Kwon Burdine in the November 2024 Friendsgiving shooting. Nasif Bowie was killed and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured. Burdine was arrested in Green Bay days later and will be sentenced in May.



A Milwaukee County jury has found 33-year-old Kwon Burdine guilty in a November 2024 Friendsgiving double shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Burdine killed 25-year-old Nasif Bowie during a gathering at a home near Congress and Houston. He was also convicted of trying to kill Bowie’s 23-year-old friend.

Kwon Burdine

Loved ones of Bowie were emotional in court Friday as the guilty verdict was read.

"I'm so thankful, it's been a year and maybe three months now we're just getting justice for my son," said Ms. Bowie, Nasif's mother. "Some families don't get this. Some families are still looking for the killer."

According to court records, witnesses said Burdine arrived at the November 2024 party drinking. At some point, he claimed money was missing and would not let anyone leave until it was found.

Investigators said the situation turned violent when Burdine began hitting Bowie’s friend and then pulled out a gun.

Prosecutors played a portion of a 911 call during the trial. Witnesses testified Burdine shot Bowie and the 23-year-old victim, left the home, then returned and fired again.

Bowie died from his injuries. His friend survived, but was seriously hurt.

Authorities said Burdine fled the scene and was later found in Green Bay days later, along with the gun.

Family members said Bowie had dreams of going into real estate and living a long life.

"I can't bring my son back; we'll have a little more peace," Ms. Bowie said. "But he's going to get his justice, finally."

Burdine is scheduled to be sentenced in May. Bowie’s family said they hope he receives the maximum sentence.