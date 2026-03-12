Milwaukee food desert crisis; city leaders meet Thursday to address issue

The Brief Milwaukee leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the city's food desert crisis. At least seven full-service grocery stores have closed across Milwaukee County over the past year, including three on Milwaukee's north side. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.



Milwaukee leaders are calling the city's food desert crisis a public health emergency. The Public Works Committee will meet on Thursday, March 12 to discuss several steps focused on addressing the issue.

Committee meeting

What we know:

First up on the agenda Thursday, the Milwaukee Health Department will discuss access to fresh food in Milwaukee.

Alderman Stamper will then be presenting a resolution, declaring what he calls a food apartheid, a public health emergency that needs coordinated action from city leaders.

Stamper will also be proposing an ordinance to the committee, which would require grocery stores to give at least 60 days notice to the city clerk before ceasing operations.

Grocery stores closing

Dig deeper:

At least seven full-service grocery stores have closed across Milwaukee County over the past year, including three on Milwaukee's north side.

