Milwaukee area flooding; cars stuck in high water, roads closed

The Brief Some areas in Milwaukee County are still seeing significant flooding on Thursday. In the area of 31st and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee, FOX6 crews saw five vehicles in standing water. People can report street flooding locations by calling 414-286-CITY .



Flooding is prompting road closures and leaving vehicles stuck across Milwaukee.

Roads flooded

What we know:

On Thursday morning, April 16, Milwaukee police had the area of 31st and Fond du Lac blocked off due to flooding. FOX6 crews at the scene saw five vehicles trapped in standing water.

31st and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that multiple vehicles were stranded in the water near Oklahoma and Howell on Thursday morning.

The Dive Rescue Team searched and removed the occupants from those vehicles. No injuries were reported from that incident.

Oklahoma and Howell, Milwaukee

Heavy flooding was also spotted near the Marquette Campus, in the area of 15th and Kilbourn.

Marquette University issued an alert Thursday morning, advising people not to drive near 15th and Kilbourn due to flooding and urged caution across the area.

15th and Kilbourn, Milwaukee

15th and Kilbourn, Milwaukee

Additionally, the Milwaukee Country Transit Service says severe weather is creating difficulty for MCTS bus services.

"We are actively monitoring conditions with the safety of MCTS riders and operators as our top priority. Please anticipate delays and detours to service on Thursday morning. Real-time information can be found on RideMCTS.com or in the Umo app. Customer service is also available after 8 a.m. at 414-937-3218," MCTS said.

Flood warning

What we know:

A flood warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for the following areas: Milwaukee County, Jefferson County, Walworth County, Racine County, Waukesha County.

The FOX Weather Experts say an active and moisture-rich pattern continues across southern Wisconsin, with periods of showers and thunderstorms lingering into today along with ongoing flooding concerns.

Report flooding

What you can do:

City spokesperson Jeff Fleming said crews are out across the city to address street flooding. People can report street flooding locations by calling 414-286-CITY.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.