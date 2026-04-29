Milwaukee flooding; city leaders to meet, address concerns

The Brief In the wake of this most recent flooding, Alderwoman Pratt has introduced a communication file to discuss the topic. The communication file will be heard at the Common Council’s Public Works Committee meeting on Wednesday. Residents are invited to share their thoughts via the e-comment system.



From fallen trees and branches to flooded neighborhoods and roads – the damage caused by recent storms just keeps popping up in Milwaukee.

In the wake of this most recent flooding, Alderwoman Andrea Pratt has introduced a communication file to discuss the topic.

Milwaukee area flooding

What we know:

The communication file will be heard at the Common Council’s Public Works Committee meeting on Wednesday, April 29, at 9 a.m.

This meeting is an opportunity for Council Members to discuss with relevant city departments what is being done to address flooding issues and what can be enhanced in the future.

What they're saying:

"Last year’s flooding caused so much harm to residents all across the city. That flooding event was historic, but so far this spring we’ve experienced storm events that, while not historic, have caused major flooding issues in parts of the city nonetheless," said Ald. Pratt. "We need to have a discussion about these areas that seem to be recurring hot spots for flood activity, and investigate what can be done to mitigate issues in the future. The expectation that flooding will occur whenever we have heavy rainfall should not be a standard we accept."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

As this is a communication file from city departments, public comment will not be taken during the meeting. However, those wanting to share their thoughts may do so electronically via the e-comment system here. Please log in prior to submitting your comment.

Related article

Call for assistance

What you can do:

Residents should continue to report issues at milwaukee.gov/click4action, the Milwaukee Mobile Action App, or by calling 414-286-CITY (2489). Pictures are helpful for crews to appropriately prioritize the requests. They can be attached to the submission.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by City of Milwaukee and Alderwoman Andrea Pratt.



