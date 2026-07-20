FEMA assistance: Milwaukee County help center opens Tuesday

The Brief Milwaukee County will open a "Disaster Recovery Center" on Tuesday. Residents will be able to ask questions and get help with FEMA assistance questions. The deadline to apply for individual assistance from FEMA is Aug. 31, 2026.



Milwaukee County will open a "Disaster Recovery Center" on Tuesday to help people who have uninsured losses or emergency needs related to April's severe storms and floods.

What is the Disaster Recovery Center?

Local perspective:

The Disaster Recovery Center will be at the Northwest Health Center, near 76th and Center. It will be open "until further notice," the county said, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

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Residents can speak to representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration and Wisconsin Emergency Management. Those representatives can help people apply for federal assistance, receive updates on applications and learn about the appeals process.

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What can FEMA help with?

Why you should care:

The county said FEMA assistance could include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured disaster-related needs – like child care, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

Anyone who applies for help will get a letter in the mail or through their online DisasterAssistance.gov account. A letter that says someone "cannot be approved" for some categories of assistance does not mean that they haven't been approved for any assistance. The county urges residents to carefully read their letters, which will explain what they need to do to continue.

How to apply for FEMA assistance

What you can do:

Residents are not required to go to a Disaster Recovery Center to receive FEMA assistance. The fastest way is to apply online – available in English or Spanish. Residents can also call 1-800-621-3362.

Anyone can create an online account to check the status of their application once it has been submitted. They can also check for updates and upload required documents to move their application forward.

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If you need more information or help, the county recommends:

Downloading the FEMA app to complete your application and find other resources

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 for assistance in multiple languages

Visiting Milwaukee County's Storm Recovery Resources online for more information

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.

When is the FEMA deadline?

What's next:

The deadline to apply for individual assistance from FEMA is Aug. 31, 2026.

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