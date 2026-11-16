Milwaukee flight delays, cancellations Monday

The Brief Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed this past weekend after the longest nationwide ground stop in more than two decades. The FAA said airlines were expected to have full schedule integrity by Sunday evening. FOX6 News spoke to travelers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Monday.



Some Wisconsin travelers continued to experience flight delays and cancellations on Monday morning, Nov. 16.

FAA nationwide ground stop

The backstory:

Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed this past weekend, following the longest nationwide ground stop in more than two decades. The FAA administrator said airlines were expected to be back on schedule as of Sunday night.

Milwaukee flights

What we know:

There were some signs of relief at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport as of early Monday morning, Nov. 16. The airport's departures and arrivals showed only a few delays and cancellations out of Milwaukee.

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What we don't know:

FOX6 News reached out to a spokesperson for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, as well as American Airlines, about the delays and cancellations – specifically whether they are the result of Friday's ground stop – but did not immediately hear back.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke with Waukesha resident Darryl Rivera, who arrived at the airport early for his flight to Dallas. He said his flight showed as on time online, but when he got to the counter at the airport, he found out it had been canceled.

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"I was concerned a little bit, you learn to take the punches and roll with it," Rivera said. "The lady behind the counter said the flight’s been canceled and no other flights are going to Dallas until tomorrow morning at the same time."

What you can do:

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has approximate flight arrival and departure times available on its website. Travel experts advise passengers to check directly with their airlines for flight statuses.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Stephanie Quirk and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.