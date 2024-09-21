Fire chief, Bango rappel Milwaukee Athletic Club; here's why

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski and Bucks mascot Bango, among others, rappelled down the side of the Milwaukee Athletic Club on Friday.

The event raised money for Historic Milwaukee and commemorated the organization's 50th anniversary. Participants were asked to raise $500 to support the organization.

"Fantastic cause. It's for Historic Milwaukee, so we can keep Doors Open Milwaukee a free event," Lipski said. "It's increasing in popularity every year. You get to come on out and get inside these buildings that you might not otherwise be able to visit.".

Doors Open will take place Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 – offering the public access to more than 150 sites this year.

Lipski descended 13 stories in full firefighter gear. Mayor Cavalier Johnson is scheduled to do the same on Sunday.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to shine a light on Milwaukee's historic architecture and celebrate Historic Milwaukee's milestone anniversary year by rappelling off the Milwaukee Athletic Club," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a news release.