Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles

Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26.

Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene.

Milwaukee police are seeking those adults.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.