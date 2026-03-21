Milwaukee Fight For Air Climb; participants climb 30 flights of stairs

The Brief The 18th annual Fight For Air Climb took place Saturday, March 21, at the 411 E. Wisconsin building to benefit the American Lung Association. Participants ranging from ages 6 to 90 climbed 30 flights of stairs to raise money for lung cancer, COPD, and general lung health research. Among the climbers were 220 firefighters who completed the 30-story ascent while wearing full 60-pound turnout gear.



It was a perfect Saturday in March for getting some fresh air. But it also meant the return of a staple Milwaukee fundraiser.

Fight For Air Climb

What we know:

The 18th annual Fight For Air Climb was held at the 411 E. Wisconsin building in downtown Milwaukee.

Fight For Air Climb, Milwaukee

The event benefits the local chapter of the American Lung Association.

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Participants between the ages of 6 and 90 climbed 30 flights of stairs to raise money for all things "lung health," like lung cancer, COPD and more.

What they're saying:

"If you can walk a mile, you can participate in this event. Anybody can do it. It's only a race if you want to, and 90 cents of every dollar raised impacts the work of the Lung Association. So if you think about it, you have lungs, you're impacted by the mission," said Megan Cordova of the American Lung Association.

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Among those taking part were 220 firefighters, who climbed all the flights of stairs wearing their full turnout gear – weighing roughly 60 pounds.

Fight For Air Climb, Milwaukee