Milwaukee father pleads guilty, shooting death of his young daughter

A Milwaukee father pleaded guilty on Monday, May 16 to charges in connection with the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter in January.

Michael Huddleston was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say Huddleston admitted to shooting the girl. He referred to what unfolded as a "mistake" as he was trying to teach kids in the house about gun safety.

A criminal complaint states that, just before 2:30 p.m. that Saturday, Jan. 15, someone called 911 to report that the victim, Tiana Huddleston, had been shot and her father – identified by the caller as the defendant Huddleston – who was rushing her to the hospital.

Police arrived at the hospital minutes after the 911 call was made to investigate. At the hospital, officers spoke with the defendant.

Police at homicide scene near 18th and Highland

Huddleston told police, the complaint states, that the gun's safety was on and there was no round loaded. Asked if he accidentally pulled the trigger, Huddleston said that was "exactly" what happened. Continuing to speak with police, Huddleston said he "shouldn't have tried to do no extra in front of the kids" and "I did it…I didn't try to, big mistake."

Minutes later, according to the complaint, Huddleston was informed of his daughter's death. He responded, saying: "I can't believe this (expletive) happened…I killed my own (expletive) daughter." Huddleston repeatedly said, the complaint states, that he just wanted to be taken to jail, adding: "Just take me to jail. I did it. I did it." He called it his "mistake."

Sentencing for Huddleston is set for July 15.