Milwaukee fatal stabbing; one person in custody

A 35-year-old was fatally stabbed in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 17, just after 4 p.m. A 54-year-old was taken into custody. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.



A 35-year-old was fatally stabbed on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened near 38th and Congress just after 4 p.m.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 54-year-old was taken into custody.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.