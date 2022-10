A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested for fatally stabbing another near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25.

Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. during an argument.

The victim, a Milwaukee man, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.

Police described the men as "acquaintances."

The 22-year-old is expected to face charges.