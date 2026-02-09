Milwaukee fatal stabbing; man accused texted victim’s child

The Brief A Milwaukee woman was found stabbed to death after police were called for a wellness check near 36th and National last week. Prosecutors say the man she lived with admitted attacking her and later texted her child. The suspect faces a homicide charge and is due in court Tuesday.



Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man stabbed a woman more than 20 times inside the apartment they shared, then sent messages to her child admitting what he had done.

Mile Dukic, 39, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The backstory:

Investigators say officers were called late Thursday, Feb. 5, to an apartment on West National Avenue near 36th Street for a wellness check after one of the woman’s children received alarming texts.

Loved ones identified the victim as 44-year-old Amanda Varisco.

When officers arrived, they found Varisco on the floor, unresponsive. First responders attempted lifesaving measures but she died at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Dukic made statements as officers moved in to arrest him.

"I didn't want to do it."

Police say Dukic later told investigators he and Varisco saw each other at times but were not long-term partners.

What we know:

He told detectives that Varisco received a phone call from another man and tried to leave, prompting an argument. Dukic admitted punching her several times before stabbing her, prosecutors allege.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Varisco suffered 22 stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, along with additional wounds to her hands and arms.

Investigators say Dukic then sent a message to Varisco’s daughter: "I killed you mom, she was disrespectful and mean talked to dude."

Court records show Dukic had open cases in Milwaukee County for bail jumping and stalking at the time of the homicide.

Family members have created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

What's next:

Dukic is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 10.