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Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 34-year-old man arrested, stemmed from fight

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 3, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
Published August 3, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A person was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Aug. 3.
    • The stabbing happened near 94th and Alder.
    • The 41-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MILWAUKEE - One person died in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 3

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 4 a.m. a 41-year-old was stabbed in the area of 94th and Adler. 

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 34-year-old man was arrested. 

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The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are believed to have stemmed from a fight. 

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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