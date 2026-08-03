Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 34-year-old man arrested, stemmed from fight

article

The Brief A person was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Aug. 3. The stabbing happened near 94th and Alder. The 41-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



One person died in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 3

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 4 a.m. a 41-year-old was stabbed in the area of 94th and Adler.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 34-year-old man was arrested.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are believed to have stemmed from a fight.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.