Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 34-year-old man arrested, stemmed from fight
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MILWAUKEE - One person died in a stabbing in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 3
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 4 a.m. a 41-year-old was stabbed in the area of 94th and Adler.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 34-year-old man was arrested.
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The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are believed to have stemmed from a fight.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.