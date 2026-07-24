Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 29th and Highland, police seek suspect
article
MILWAUKEE - A stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, July 23, left one person dead.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 33-year-old was stabbed at approximately 3 p.m. near 29th and Highland.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.