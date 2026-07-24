Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 29th and Highland, police seek suspect

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on Thursday, July 23. A 33-year-old was fatally stabbed near 29th and Highland. No arrests have been made.



A stabbing in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, July 23, left one person dead.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 33-year-old was stabbed at approximately 3 p.m. near 29th and Highland.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

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Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.