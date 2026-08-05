Milwaukee fatal shooting Wednesday; 33-year-old killed
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MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 5.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to the scene near Appleton and Melvina at around 5:29 p.m.
A 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are still investigating the shooting and searching for those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.