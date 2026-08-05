Milwaukee fatal shooting Wednesday; 33-year-old killed

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The Brief A 33-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 5. The shooting happened near Appleton and Melvina. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360.



A 33-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 5.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, officers responded to the scene near Appleton and Melvina at around 5:29 p.m.

A 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are still investigating the shooting and searching for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.