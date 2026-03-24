Milwaukee fatal shooting; Water Street bar manager wants safety changes

The Brief A person of interest remains in custody after a fatal Water Street shooting that killed Dylan Jackson. A bar manager says chaos and violence were already unfolding before the shooting. Milwaukee police say safety plans may be modified following the weekend violence.



A person of interest remains in custody following a fatal shooting on Water Street that left one person dead and two others injured early Sunday.

The Milwaukee Police Department says 22-year-old Dylan Jackson was killed. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were also injured.

Local perspective:

Before the shooting, a bar manager says the area was already chaotic.

Tim Sluga, general manager of Duke’s on Water, said problems were brewing outside the bars before shots were fired. He said he was working Saturday night into Sunday morning and feared violence would occur.

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"Chaos. It was just chaos outside," said Sluga. "The pistol whippings, the shootings, everything else. The street was already chaos when that happened."

Sluga said he was working Saturday night into Sunday morning and feared violence would occur.

"My reaction in general that night was, ‘here we go again,’" said Sluga. "It’s sadly not surprising."

Sluga said the violence over the weekend reflects a recurring problem in the entertainment district.

Dig deeper:

Last July, city leaders held an emergency meeting after increased violence in the area. Police later announced plans to increase their presence and curb loitering.

Sluga said he expected more enforcement.

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"We were told by MPD there was going to be a curfew enforced this year, we didn’t see that this weekend," said Sluga.

Some patrons say they are also frustrated.

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"It’s like the younger crowd pushing out the older crowd now. If you ain’t 21, there’s no reason for you to be down here," said Dequan Cave of Milwaukee.

Sluga said bars themselves are generally safe, but problems occur outside.

"It’s a great place and there’s a lot of really good people," said Sluga. "These are just issues that are out of our control."

What's next:

MPD said a Code Red deployment focused on safety in the entertainment district was in place over the weekend. Police also say plans may be modified to improve downtown safety.