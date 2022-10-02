Milwaukee fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins on Saturday, Oct.1.

Police say the shooting happened just before midnight. The 46-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.