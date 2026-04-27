Milwaukee fatal shooting; two teens held as charges pending
MILWAUKEE - Two 14-year-old boys arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old will remain in juvenile detention for at least the next two days.
What we know:
The shooting happened Friday night near Vel R. Phillips and West Chambers.
The teens have not been formally charged but appeared in court Monday, April 27. A court commissioner granted the state’s request for additional time to make a charging decision.
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Prosecutors say the teens were inside a car, allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, passing around a firearm when it went off.
Both teens allegedly told investigators the other pulled the trigger. Their attorney argues they are not a threat to the community, while prosecutors say they put others at imminent risk.
What they're saying:
Defense attorneys also say the victim is related to one of the suspects.
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"The tragedy of this case indicates some of the errors in the state’s reasoning; my client is 14 years old, the victim is his 15-year-old brother," said Paul Rifelj, defense attorney.
"Both accountings of events cannot be true, and both co-actors have indicated that the other person is the person who fired the firearm in this vehicle," said Anthony Moore, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney.
What's next:
Both teens are due back in court Wednesday. Prosecutors have not yet filed formal charges.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office and Wisconsin Circuit Court.