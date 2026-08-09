Milwaukee fatal shooting, teen sentenced in girlfriend’s death

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The Brief Javier Smith was ordered to serve 12 years in prison with an additional six years of extended supervision. Smith was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of his 15-year-old girlfriend, Azoria Jones. Prosecutors said Smith changed his story multiple times, but bus surveillance video captured the shooting and contradicted his claims.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced a teen to 12 years in prison and six years of extended supervision following his conviction for second-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of his 15-year-old girlfriend.

Case details

The backstory:

Javier Smith, now 17 years old, was convicted as an adult in connection with the killing of his 15-year-old girlfriend, Azoria Jones. It happened on Sept. 21, 2025 near 76th and Silver Spring. Prosecutors said Milwaukee County Transit System bus surveillance video captured the shooting around 10:20 p.m. and contradicted Smith’s explanation of what happened.

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Detectives said Jones was found bleeding out on the sidewalk. Witnesses told police they heard a shot and saw a male running away.

Azoria Jones

According to a criminal complaint, Smith first denied shooting Jones but later admitted he did. He told officers he thought someone in a passing car was about to "buss it down" and claimed his gun went off when he put it under his arm. Detectives said the bus video does not show the car Smith described.

Police said Smith ran to his grandmother’s house and claimed someone else shot Jones. He was arrested two days later at his aunt’s house. Detectives said he also admitted to getting rid of the gun but gave conflicting stories about where he put it.