Milwaukee fatal shooting; suspect in custody, police review safety plans

The Brief Milwaukee police say a 22-year-old man, Dylan Jackson, was killed in a Water Street shooting Sunday. An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were also injured, and a person of interest is now in custody. City leaders say safety plans may be updated as concerns grow over recurring downtown violence.



A person of interest is in custody following a deadly shooting on Water Street early Sunday that left one man dead and two others injured.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department says a 22-year-old man, identified by family as Dylan Jackson, was killed in the shooting. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were also shot and are expected to survive.

Dylan Jackson

The violence unfolded during a busy weekend in the city’s entertainment district, where large crowds typically gather.

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Police say a Code Red deployment focused on curbing downtown violence was in place at the time and may be modified moving forward.

Videos circulating on social media show a chaotic scene before the shooting, including what appears to be an unrelated incident involving someone being pistol-whipped.

People who frequent the area say the incidents are becoming more common.

"I think it gets a little more dangerous when the weather’s nicer," said Jake Wieneke, of New Berlin. "I don’t know how you fix it."

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"You hear about these shootings a lot and more than we really should," said Dalton Torosian, of New Berlin.

While some say they feel safe inside bars, concerns grow once crowds move outside.

"There’s a strong police presence. They close down the street. There’s police everywhere and these things still seem to happen," said Wieneke. "Most of the bars pat you down, wand you down. But sometimes walking on the street, not as much."

City leaders are continuing to evaluate safety measures following increased violence last summer. Alderman Bob Bauman says Milwaukee police are expected to present updated plans to ensure downtown safety at the next Public Safety Committee meeting.

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