Milwaukee fatal shooting Saturday; family identifies victims

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The Brief Two people were killed in a shooting near 21st and Pierce late Saturday night, Aug. 8. Loved ones identified the victims as 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera and 29-year-old Scott Bucholz. MPD is still looking to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Two people were killed in a shooting near 21st and Pierce late Saturday night, Aug. 8.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, two people were shot at around 9:40 p.m.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD is searching for whoever is responsible for the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Victims identified

What we know:

Loved ones have identified the victims as 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera and 29-year-old Scott Bucholz.

Family told FOX6 DeHerrera leaves behind two sons.

Vanessa DeHerrera

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You can donate to the family's GoFundMe.

Loved ones said Scott would have turned 30 in October.

Scott Bucholz

MPD has not said what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

According to the family's GoFundMe, Bucholz was killed while "helping a friend during a domestic dispute."

DeHerrera's family said they wanted to "acknowledge the bravery of the other young man who lost his life alongside Vanessa."