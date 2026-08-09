Milwaukee fatal shooting Saturday; family identifies victims
MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed in a shooting near 21st and Pierce late Saturday night, Aug. 8.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, two people were shot at around 9:40 p.m.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD is searching for whoever is responsible for the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
Victims identified
What we know:
Loved ones have identified the victims as 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera and 29-year-old Scott Bucholz.
Family told FOX6 DeHerrera leaves behind two sons.
Vanessa DeHerrera
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
You can donate to the family's GoFundMe.
Loved ones said Scott would have turned 30 in October.
Scott Bucholz
MPD has not said what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.
According to the family's GoFundMe, Bucholz was killed while "helping a friend during a domestic dispute."
DeHerrera's family said they wanted to "acknowledge the bravery of the other young man who lost his life alongside Vanessa."
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department and the victims' friends and family.