Milwaukee fatal shooting; police investigate argument-turned-homicide

The Brief A 50-year-old man was killed in a shooting near Ogden and Astor on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side on Monday. Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect but have not yet filed criminal charges. Loved ones say the victim avoided conflict and did not deserve to die over an argument.



Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide on the city’s Lower East Side after an argument ended with gunfire Monday morning, Feb. 2, near Ogden Avenue and Astor Street.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened around 9 a.m., turning the normally quiet area into a crime scene.

Loved ones identified the victim as Angelo Nelson, 50. Family members described Nelson as someone who avoided conflict and never wanted drama, calling him "one of a kind" and saying no argument should have cost him his life.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the homicide. Police have not released his name, as criminal charges have not yet been filed. Public records show the suspect has had previous encounters with law enforcement, including a conviction for battery and domestic violence several years ago.

What they're saying:

Quinn McDaniel, who lives a few streets away, said the violence was shocking for the neighborhood.

"Instantly breaks my heart," McDaniel said. "Even on gloomy days like this, it’s not a place where you usually hear about fatalities."

Police said Nelson was shot and killed during an argument. The shooting happened near a church, adding to the shock for nearby residents.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"[It’s] extremely unfortunate. Right in front of a church — heart goes out to whoever passed away, everyone affected," he said.

McDaniel said the tragedy underscores the importance of seeking help rather than reacting with violence.

"I know it’s easier said than done, but I think there are people and resources out there that can help you figure that out, rather than acting on it," he said.

Police have not said what the argument was about. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related article