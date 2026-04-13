Milwaukee fatal shooting near 7th and Mitchell; 1 dead, no arrests

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning. A 27-year-old was shot near 7th and Mitchell. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, April 13, left one person dead.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 27-year-old was shot near 7th and Mitchell around 5:30 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

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Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips App.