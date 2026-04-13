Milwaukee fatal shooting near 7th and Mitchell; 1 dead, no arrests
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, April 13, left one person dead.
Fatal shooting
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 27-year-old was shot near 7th and Mitchell around 5:30 a.m.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.