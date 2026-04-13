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Milwaukee fatal shooting near 7th and Mitchell; 1 dead, no arrests

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Published  April 13, 2026 9:39am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning.
    • A 27-year-old was shot near 7th and Mitchell.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, April 13, left one person dead.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 27-year-old was shot near 7th and Mitchell around 5:30 a.m.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).  

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips App. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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