Milwaukee fatal shooting near 58th and Forest Home

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that a 47-year-old man was shot and killed at the North Shore Bank near 58th and Forest Home on Milwaukee's southwest side.

Police are gathered near an armored truck owned by Thillens.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update the post when more information is available.

Police presence at North Shore Bank near 58th and Forest Home, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

January armored truck robbery

Back in January, Milwaukee police investigated the robbery of an armored truck at the North Shore Bank near 79th and Capitol. The robbers got away with more than $100,000 in that heist.

Police said people with weapons robbed employees of the armored truck at the North Shore Bank.

Armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, Milwaukee

North Shore Bank issued in January a statement relating to that incident:

"The safety of our employees, customers, and partners is our top priority, and we are thankful that no one was injured during this incident. We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they investigate this matter, and will do whatever we can to ensure that those responsible are caught and prosecuted."

This is a developing story.