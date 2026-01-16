Milwaukee fatal shooting at motel, mother killed; husband arrested

The Brief A mother of two was killed in a shooting at a Milwaukee motel on Wednesday afternoon, Jan 14. According to a search warrant, she checked into the motel with her husband. He was seen leaving their motel room late Wednesday morning and "…no one else enters or exits the room." He has since been arrested.



We're learning new information about the death of a woman at a Milwaukee motel.

The 29-year-old woman and mother of two was found shot dead, and her husband was arrested.

Fatal shooting at motel

What we know:

On Monday afternoon, Jan. 12, 29-year-old Alicia Machnik checked in at the port motel near 97th and Appleton.

Late Wednesday morning, Jan. 14, a cleaner stopped by room number five. Machnik answered the door, she wanted to stay another night.

When the cleaner returned a couple of hours later, there was no answer. When he went inside, he found Machnik lying on the bed, dead, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Those details come from newly-filed court documents in the investigation.

According to a search warrant, Machnik checked in with her husband. The two had stayed at the hotel a few times over the past several months.

Search warrant

FOX6 is not naming the man as he has not been charged with a crime.

Filings say Machnik's husband was seen leaving their motel room late Wednesday morning and "...No one else enters or exits the room."

Public records say the man later went to his mother's home a couple miles away.

The mother told police her son was "Acting out of character"…"As if he was under the influence of some sort of drugs..."

Motel near 97th and Appleton

The mother said she took her son to the hospital, and that's where police arrested him Wednesday night.

Domestic violence

Big picture view:

So far this year, at least six people have been killed in Milwaukee.

Domestic violence victim advocates say about half of those have been domestic violence-related.

Since Machnik's death, her family has started a GoFundMe to help support her two children and seek justice.