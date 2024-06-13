Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting; McDonald's near Teutonia and Villard

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  June 13, 2024 8:43am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday morning, June 13 at the McDonald's restaurant near Teutonia and Villard. 

Police say the 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.  No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.