2024 Milwaukee fatal shooting, 27th and Capitol; man found guilty at trial

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The Brief Eddie Ivy was convicted in the fatal shooting of a man near 27th and Capitol in December 2024. Ivy is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on July 24. The criminal complaint says the defendant in this case was shot by the victim back in March 2023.



A Milwaukee County jury on Thursday, May 7 convicted 42-year-old Eddie Ivy in the fatal shooting of a man near 27th and Capitol in December 2024.

Ivy was found guilty at trial of first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and bail jumping.

Ivy is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on July 24.

Complaint details

The backstory:

According to court filings, this case may be tied to a shooting incident that happened in March 2023. The defendant was shot in the area near 24th and Becher. The defendant stated he had been shot by a person named "D." The defendant later told a detective he knew the person to have the first name of "Dantae," the complaint says. Ivy later identified Dantae Hargraves as the person that shot him, the complaint says.

Fast-forward to Dec. 30, 2024, when officers responded to the area near 27th and Capitol in Milwaukee. Around 9 p.m., Milwaukee police received a 911 call from someone who knew Dantae Hargraves, saying Hargraves had been shot. Emergency crews arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures. However, Hargraves did not survive his injuries.

A detective on the shooting scene "recovered a fired FC 9mm cartridge casing" outside a nearby residence. The detective also "recovered a fired bullet fragment on the ground by the dirt near the balcony fence in front of the residence by the concrete ledge. This is consistent with the victim being shot near the entrance to the residence," the complaint says.

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When investigators spoke with a person who knew the victim, they indicated Hargraves "typically gets around by either taking the bus or getting a ride from someone, or walking," the complaint says. Milwaukee police reviewed security video from several different buses around the time of the shooting. From one bus' security video, investigators were able to identify Hargraves as well as "a second individual, who appears to be wearing a mask, and lighter clothing on top and darker clothing on the leg portion. This second individual, referred to as the suspect, is the only other person on the same side of the street as the victim. There are no other people between the victim and the suspect as they both walk towards the homicide location," the complaint says. The court filings go on to say, "It does not appear that the victim is aware that anyone is walking behind him. Additionally, the location of the suspect and the victim is consistent with both having just exited Bus 6327 that was traveling northbound."

The complaint says security video from another bus captures the area near 27th and Capitol, where the shooting happened. The bus video shows the victim walking in the area and "approximately seven seconds later, another person is observed walking the same path," the complaint says. The second person appears to be "wearing dark clothes on the bottom half and lighter clothes on the top half. This matches the description of the suspect seen on the video following after the victim," the complaint says.

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Another bus' security video shows the victim and suspect on the same bus prior to the shooting. Shortly after 9 p.m., both leave the bus near 27th and Capitol. The suspect followed the victim's path, the complaint says. The court filings say the "suspect, while walking after the victim, then puts a glove on his right hand and continues walking in the direction of the victim. The suspect then, using his right hand, moves his vest out of the way by his right waistline as if to retrieve something from his pocket or waistband."

Detectives looked at security video from the bus and a Walmart the defendant had visited earlier in the night. Further investigation into the defendant "revealed that the defendant was the alleged victim of a shooting in which he identified the deceased victim in this case as the person that shot him. Thus, the defendant would have a motive to follow and shoot the victim," the complaint says.

The defendant was arrested on Jan. 2, 2025 at the Milwaukee Public Library near 8th and Wisconsin Avenue. During the arrest, police recovered the defendant's EBT card, which was used to buy items at Walmart. They also recovered the MCTS bus fare card used by the suspect to enter buses described earlier in the complaint.