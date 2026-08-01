Milwaukee fatal shooting Friday; 1 dead, 1 in custody
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MILWAUKEE - A 65-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31.
What we know:
At around 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 50th and Hampton.
A 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.