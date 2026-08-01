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Milwaukee fatal shooting Friday; 1 dead, 1 in custody

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published August 1, 2026 5:11 PM CDT
Published August 1, 2026 5:11 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A 65-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31.
    • The shooting happened near 50th and Hampton at around 5:30 p.m.
    • A suspect is in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

MILWAUKEE - A 65-year-old was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday evening, July 31.

What we know:

At around 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee police responded to a shooting near 50th and Hampton. 

A 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The Source: Information was sent to us by the Milwaukee Police Department.

NewsCrime and Public SafetyMilwaukee