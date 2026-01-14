Milwaukee fatal shooting, Appleton and Silver Spring; 29-year-old victim
MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old person was fatally shot near Appleton and Silver Spring in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 14.
Fatal shooting
What we know:
Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the city's northwest side.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known. Police are also seeking an unknown shooter.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.