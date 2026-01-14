Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting, Appleton and Silver Spring; 29-year-old victim

Published  January 14, 2026 5:43pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Shooting investigation near Appleton and Silver Spring, Milwaukee

    • A 29-year-old was fatally shot on Milwaukee's northwest side Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 14.
    • Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
    • The motive for the crime remains unclear.

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old person was fatally shot near Appleton and Silver Spring in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 14. 

Fatal shooting

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the city's northwest side. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known. Police are also seeking an unknown shooter. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this shooting is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

