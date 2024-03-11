Milwaukee fatal shooting, 60th and Congress, 1 dead

article

One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday night, March 10. It happened around 10 p.m. near 60th and Congress.

The victim, a 25-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.