Milwaukee fatal shooting; 47-year-old killed in Deer District

A 47-year-old person was shot multiple times and killed late Saturday night, Feb. 28, in the heart of downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District, as thousands attended events at nearby venues.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vel R. Phillips and State, an area surrounded by Fiserv Forum, the new Landmark Credit Union Live venue and Panther Arena.

The victim died from their injuries at the scene.

Saturday night featured a Milwaukee Admirals home game, an Elevation Worship concert at Fiserv Forum and a concert by BossMan Dlow at the newly opened venue.

What they're saying:

"I think there is just a lot of foot traffic. I think maybe the event drew more attention – who knows," said Noah Apel, a Milwaukee resident. "You want to be able to come down here and unite as one, come together as a city. But when things like that happen it is tough."

"It’s sad. It’s today’s world," said Deriyon Hiles, in town for the Bucks game.

"It’s the story going on Water Street, Third Street, Brady Street. Somebody is always getting shot," said Cole Apel, a Milwaukee resident.

Dig deeper:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or where the victim was coming from or going. The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

