Milwaukee fatal shooting near 32nd and Hampton, shooter sought

Shooting scene near 32nd and Hampton, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 32nd and Hampton on Monday morning, July 31. 

The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.  