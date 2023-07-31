Milwaukee fatal shooting near 32nd and Hampton, shooter sought
article
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 32nd and Hampton on Monday morning, July 31.
The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials are seeking an unknown shooter.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Shooting scene near 32nd and Hampton, Milwaukee
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.